Zain’s Party Store, located at 10030 14 Mile Road in Oakfield Township, was robbed at gunpoint last Thursday, September 21.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the owner of the store reported that he was closing up for the night when the suspect entered the store, brandished a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, mid-30’s, 6-feet tall with an athletic build, some facial hair, and wearing a grey hoodie. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators are that the description of the suspect is similar to that of the one who robbed the Citgo gas station on West River Drive on September 10 but cannot confirm whether it is the same person. Both suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Sheriff’s Department at 632-6100 or Silent Observer.