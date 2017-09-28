Samantha Avery, a 2003 grad of Cedar Springs High School, is part of a team that produced a piece for ArtPrize 2017.

This year’s piece “Ocean Requiem” is an intricate coral reef mural meant to highlight the dying art of marquetry, as well as the endangered state of the world’s coral reefs. It is a combination of laser cut wood fretwork overlay and a detailed marquetry veneer panel. The production team for this piece includes Billie Kindle, Katie Velaszquez, Lisa Carpenter, Corey Carpenter, and Samantha Avery.

The piece is showing at the Holiday Inn Grand Rapids destination. You can see it Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 pm.