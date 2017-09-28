Brandon F. Sischo has been promoted to Master at Arms Chief Petty Officer, surface warfare, aviation warfare.

Brandon is a 2003 graduate of Cedar Springs High School. He joined the Navy in Sept. 2004. After recruit training he attended Master at Arms School in San Antonio, Texas. He was then assigned to NAS JRB Willow Grove, Penn.

In 2008, he served on the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN71) where he deployed to the Arabian Gulf. During this tour he attended Naval Corrections Officer and Anti-terrorism training.

In 2012, he transferred to Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Command at NSA Hampton Roads, Virginia, where he was leading Petty Officer of Anti-Terrorism and Physical Security Depts.

Currently Brandon is serving on the USS Bainbridge (DDG96), where he just attended his pinning ceremony for Master at Arms, Chief Petty Officer.

He resides in Virginia Beach with his family. Brandon is the son of Glenn and Tammy Sischo, of Gowen.