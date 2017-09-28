The Cedar Springs Fire Department responded to possible structure fire at 341 S. 5th Street, near Pear Street, on Monday, Sept. 25, just before 9 p.m. Both Cedar Springs and Sand Lake were toned out on the call.

According to Cedar Springs Fire Chief Marty Fraser, the owner had put it 99 percent out with a fire hose. Fraser said some of the plastic siding was melted, and there was a charred exterior wall and railing. The air conditioner was also ruined.

Fraser said they believe the air conditioner shorted out and started the fire, but they don’t know what caused it to happen.

That’s the second air conditioner to catch fire in two months. The other fire occurred in Cedar Springs Mobile Estates in July.