Last Thursday, September 21, the students and teacher who wrote April’s Baby spent the day at Boulder Ridge Animal Park, in Alto, celebrating their publishing success.

Joining the students, was Corey Dwyer, April the Giraffe’s Zookeeper from Animal Adventure Park in New York. He was so touched by the kids’ book, he wanted to come out and personally meet them and be with them when they met Boulder Ridge’s giraffes up close for the first time.

Despite the heat, everyone had an incredible time, not only with the giraffes, but all the animals as well.

“This was a day of memories that will last a lifetime,” said teacher Vicki Burke. “Corey being here with the kids was the icing on the cake for this incredible project. They watched him so many times taking care of April on the live feed, it was almost surreal when he was standing right in front of them. He was so gracious, spending time answering questions, signing autographs, and taking photos with each student. They were thrilled to be able to meet and spend time with him.”

This opportunity was made possible with gifts from Ryanne Donahue of State Farm Insurance and Jerry Gavin and Dean Transportation. “I am so grateful for everyone who made this day so special,” Burke added. “It was perfect!”

To see or purchase the book, go to www.amazon.com and search for “April’s Baby.”