The Post travels to E3 in Los Angeles

Chris Grondman, Cody Cook and Jacob Prahl of Cedar Springs traveled to the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, California and brought their favorite newspaper along. It was a three-day event that showcased many new gaming products, designs and concepts.

It sounds like a great time! Thanks so much for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!

