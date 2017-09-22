The Spencer Township Branch of Kent District Library is pleased to present a Little Free Library located at Spencer Township Park, 14960 Meddler Ave. in Gowen. The structure was created by a library patron and will house around 30 books, including youth, teen and adult fiction and nonfiction materials. People are encouraged to take a book and leave a book.

“We are so excited to have a Little Free Library so close to our branch,” said Kaitlin Tang, Branch Manager of the Spencer Township Branch of Kent District Library. “If the branch is closed, people still have free access to an assortment of books. This is also a great place to drop off unused books for others to enjoy!”

Kent District Library would like to thank Spencer Township resident Tim Nowak for handling the installation of the library. The new structure is registered with Little Free Library, a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world. Through Little Free Libraries, millions of books are exchanged each year, profoundly increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.