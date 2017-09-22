web analytics

Categorized | News, Outdoors

Fact correction on Nature Niche article

Posted on 22 September 2017. Tags: , , , ,

 

By Ranger Steve Mueller

 

In the Nature Niche article titled Solar Eclipse and Science Credibility printed August 31, 2017, I stated Copernicus was placed under house arrest for not recanting that the Earth goes around the sun. It was Galileo that was placed under House arrest for building on Copernicus’ work. Source of corrected information is found by Googling Copernicus house arrest and reading Wikipedia account. Galileo’s information is near the end.

“In 1633 Galileo Galilei was convicted of grave suspicion of heresy for «following the position of Copernicus, which is contrary to the true sense and authority of Holy Scripture», and was placed under house arrest for the rest of his life.”

I apologize for my error in memory recollection.

This post was written by:

- who has written 13077 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Advertising Rates Brochure
Post Monthly Flyer

Get the Cedar Springs Post in your mailbox for only $35.00 a year!