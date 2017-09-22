Fun run/walk to benefit animals awaiting their forever family

Is there anything more enjoyable than seeing a dog walking or running in the park—tongue hanging out without a care in the world? How about hundreds of dogs (and owners) in Halloween costumes at the park? That’s what participants in Humane Society of West Michigan’s (HSWM) 5th Annual Bark in the Dark extravaganza at Riverside Park will witness on Saturday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by HSWM, Bark in the Dark is an annual fundraising 5K & 1 Mile fun run/walk supporting animals awaiting their forever families. This fun-filled event, perfect for the whole family, but especially those furry family members, will feature a photo booth, face painting, and balloon animals before the run/walk from 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. The run/walk begins at 6:30 and will be followed by music, complimentary snacks, and a beer tent!

In 2016, more than 3,750 animals found their forever homes through the efforts of HSWM. However, there is much work left to be done, as HSWM continues to work tirelessly to support animals in crisis.

“Bark in the Dark has grown substantially since its introduction five years ago,” said Tammy Hagedorn, Director of Development at HSWM. “Animal lovers across West Michigan look forward to catching up with old friends and making new ones, while enjoying a beautiful Michigan fall evening. We continue to be blown away by the generosity and support we receive from participants and sponsors as we seek to achieve our primary mission—promoting humane treatment and responsible care of animals through education, example, placement and protection.”

Those interested in participating in this annual event are encouraged to register and create an online fundraising page at www.barkinthedark.org, and then share on social media platforms or through email to facilitate donations to benefit HSWM. Because HSWM operates solely on donations, all funds raised allow continuation of care for thousands of animals each year, which includes: daily care, medical treatment, spay/neuter surgeries, behavior assessments, training, exercise, and enrichment.

Kids under 5 free with registered adult; youth 5-17 $10; and adults 18 and over $35 ($40 on race day).

To learn more about Bark in the Dark, visit www.barkinthedark.org.