A Nelson Township woman is dead and her two five-year-old twins were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening, September 15, in Courtland Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of 15 Mile and Ritchie. The 33-year-old woman was driving her 2011 Ford Fusion westbound on 15 Mile about 8:23 p.m., with her twin five-year-old boys seat belted in their car seats in the back seat, when her car was struck by a Ford F150 pickup that was northbound on Ritchie. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two children were transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup fled after crash. Deputies searched the area with multiple canine units and were assisted by the Michigan State Police Helicopter for several hours. The suspect was still at large Saturday morning.

Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Names are not being released pending family notifications.

If anyone has information about this crash please call 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.