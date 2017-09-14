The Cedar Springs Red Hawks rolled over the Greenville Yellow Jackets 48-7 last Friday, September 8, to bring home the win in their first conference game of the season. The Red Hawks now stand at 1-0 conference, and 2-1 overall. They previously won against Battle Creek Lakeview, 60-13, and lost to Zeeland West 50-12, in their first two games of the season, which were both non-conference.

The Red Hawks hit the road this week to take on Northview (0-3) in another conference match up. Click here for details on last week’s game against Greenville.