Red Hawks rack up first conference win

Darius Barnett scores one of several Red Hawk touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets.

The Cedar Springs Red Hawks rolled over the Greenville Yellow Jackets 48-7 last Friday, September 8, to bring home the win in their first conference game of the season. The Red Hawks now stand at 1-0 conference, and 2-1 overall. They previously won against Battle Creek Lakeview, 60-13, and lost to Zeeland West 50-12, in their first two games of the season, which were both non-conference.

The Red Hawks hit the road this week to take on Northview (0-3) in another conference match up. Click here for details on last week’s game against Greenville.

