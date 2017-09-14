A motorcyclist that ran into the back of a car on US-131 earlier this week did not survive his injuries.

The Michigan State Police responded to the crash, which occurred on Tuesday, September 12, shortly after 4 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway, in the construction zone, near Indian Lakes Rd.

A 53-year-old Ravenna man on a motorcycle reportedly struck a 2011 Subaru when the driver slowed for traffic. He was taken to Butterworth Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the Subaru, a 33-year-old Kent City woman, was not injured.

Algoma Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.