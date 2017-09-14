By Judy Reed

There are several road construction updates from the Michigan Department of Transportation that drivers will want to be aware of.

Paving on 17 Mile

Sept. 15-17: MDOT will be paving the interchange area on 17 Mile Road (M-46) between Edgerton Ave. and White Creek Ave. starting Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 a.m. to Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Both directions of 17 Mile Rd. will be maintained in a single lane with flag control for paving.

Ramp closure

Sept. 15-16: The off ramp from southbound US-131 to 17 Mile Road will close for road work 6 a.m. this Friday, Sept. 15, through 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Resurfacing of US-131 from Sand Lake to Pierson

Sept. 11-October 6: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1 million to resurface 4.2 miles of US-131 from the Kent/Montcalm county line (22 Mile Road) to Cannonsville Road.

At least one lane will remain open in each direction at all times. Lane closures will not be in effect for northbound US-131 on Fridays, no lane closures on Saturdays for both bounds, and no lane closures will be in effect on Sundays for southbound US-131.

This project will improve and maintain a smooth driving surface as well as extend the service life of the roadway.

The project started on Monday, Sept. 11, and is expected to run through Friday, October 6.

10 Mile reconstruction project

Sept. 11-Oct. 31: This project includes 0.62 miles of hot mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing and concrete divider removal on 10 Mile Road from the US-131 northbound ramps to east of Belmont Avenue, from east of Belmont Avenue to east of Meijer Drive and from Childsdale Avenue to Rogue River Bridge. A signal will also be removed from 10 Mile Road at Belmont Avenue.

Spot curb, gutter removal and replacement, and sidewalk ramp upgrades started Monday, September 11 on 10 Mile Road between US 131 and Thrifty Drive and between Childsdale Avenue and the Rogue River Bridge.

Cold-milling and HMA paving is scheduled for the week of September 18.

All work will be completed with lane closures, while maintaining two-way traffic (minimum of one lane in each direction) at all times.