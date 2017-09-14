September 22 at Factory Bar and Grill in Muskegon

In September 2015, Emma Orr was a beautiful, happy girl who loved sparkles, and loved being outdoors playing with her kittens and running hot wheels and monster trucks through the dirt. By the end of the month, the sweet second-grader at Beach Elementary was fighting for her life.

Emma was diagnosed with stage 4 high risk Neuroblastoma. The cancer was found in her shoulders, spine, left leg, pelvic bones, in her liver and around her liver. She went into remission in June of 2016. She relapsed with Neuroblastoma in December 2016 and was given a 5 percent chance of surviving. Emma went into remission again in May 2017 but she recently relapsed again in August 2017 with terminal Neuroblastoma. Emma’s survival chance is zero.

Emma lives here in Cedar Springs with her mom and stepdad, Michelle Crawford and Zak Fisk, and brother, Tyler.

Friends and family are pulling together to help the family with a benefit on September 22 at the Factory Bar and Grill, 2037 E. Laketon Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49442, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and includes dinner, raffle tickets, live music and silent auction. Donations are also accepted. Contact Michelle via email or text michellecrawford85@gmail.com or by calling 616-915-0794.