Renae Lynn Heiss, 31 of Cedar Springs, died Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Renae was born August 30, 1986 in Grand Rapids, Michigan the daughter of Roy Heiss and Loraine Cope. She enjoyed reading, writing, flowers and living on the farm. She was a very happy, social and caring person and loved being a mother. Surviving are her husband, Juan Perez Jr; children, Alanah Ann Alvarez, Juan Perez Jr, Elias Ezayelle Perez; father, Roy (Alesia) Heiss; mother, Loraine Heiss; brothers, Joshua Heiss, Tyrell (Stephanie) Heiss, twin, Ryan (Miriam) Heiss; nieces and nephews. Visitation and services were held Tuesday, Sept. 5th at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Interment Crandall Cemetery, Ensley Township. Memorial contributions may be made to a fund for her children at Choice One Bank.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs