The Kent County District Courts announced this week a new waiver program for anyone with outstanding criminal and/or traffic warrants for non-compliance with a court order of fines, fees, court costs and any outstanding traffic and/or parking tickets that have gone into default or suspension. This new waiver program will be in effect from October 1, 2017 through October 31, 2017.

The Courts will guarantee those who make payment in full will not be incarcerated. Additionally, the Courts will waive all court-imposed late fees and/or warrant fees except for the $45 License Suspension Reinstatement Fees. An individual can avoid jail if they make a significant payment with an approved payment plan to pay off the remaining balance, however their suspension will not be lifted until paid in full. If there is non-compliance of the approved payment plan, the warrant will be reissued.

“This waiver program allows individuals with certain warrants and/or outstanding tickets an opportunity to start fresh with reasonable cost, while avoiding jail time and/or additional driver’s license sanctions,” said 62-B District Court Judge William G. Kelly. “We see this as a great opportunity to not only alleviate a burden on those facing the possibility of jail time, additional driver’s license sanctions, collections, and/or mounting court costs, but also on court and jail staff, as well as taxpayers for having to house inmates for non-violent violations.”

Courts will accept cash, money orders, or cashier’s checks. No personal checks will be accepted. Please do not mail-in Cash.

This new Kent County District Court’s waiver program is an opportunity for citizens to comply with court orders by settling their debts without further penalty or incarceration.

For additional information, please contact the courts listed below:

59th District Court Grandville/Walker 616-538-9660 or 616-453-5765

61st District Court 616-632-5700

62-A District Court Wyoming 616-257-9814

62-B District Court Kentwood 616-698-9310

63rd District Court Kent County 616-632-7770