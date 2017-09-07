Charles (Chuck) Porter, a longtime member of the Courtland Township board, retired from his position as Supervisor on August 31.

The Porter family has been active in the politics of Courtland Township for many years. Chuck was carrying on the family tradition by serving his community. Darcy, his father, was first elected in 1960 as Trustee, before becoming Supervisor in 1976. Darcy continued as Supervisor until 1988. It was then that Chuck ran for office and became a Trustee. He was elected Supervisor in 1992 and served one time. He then ran for trustee again in 1996, and served in that position until 2010, when he was appointed as Supervisor to finish out the term of James McIntyre, who had passed away. He continued to serve as Supervisor from 2010 until his resignation.

Porter thanked Board members for their years of support, and stated that he was truly a “farmer at heart.” He manages Porter Grain Farms along with his son Andy, and his farm operation continues to grow. Chuck also serves on the Kent County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. “Porter served Courtland Township for many years, always treating people with courtesy and respect. He will be missed,” said township officials, in an announcement on Courtland’s website.

The township has been accepting applications for a replacement.