Kids returned to school on Tuesday, September 5, and those in kindergarten through fifth grade were welcomed by new principals at each of the four elementary schools.

“Each of the principals come to us with great education and experience and will fit well with our dynamic team of students, families, staff and administration,” said Dr. Laura Vanduyn, Superintendent.

The school supplied the following information on each principal:

Our new Cedar Trails principal is Ms. Beth Whaley. Ms. Whaley comes to us as an experienced principal, most recently at an early childhood and Kindergarten center. Prior to that she served as Early Childhood Director and Specialist at the ISD and district level. She was a GSRP leader and Parents as Teachers assistant and teacher. Ms. Whaley comes to us with awards from both Michigan State and University of Michigan (Summa cum Laude at both as well as Magna cum Laude at MSU in her undergraduate work). Beth holds a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, a Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education and Michigan School Administrator Certificate.

Our new Beach principal is Ms. Tricia Shenefield. Ms. Shenefield comes to us as an experienced principal for many years in Grand Rapids Public Schools. Prior to that Ms. Shenefield was an assistant principal and a teacher. Ms. Shenefield shared in two interviews that she loves data. She has co-authored curriculum, served as a math teacher leader and implemented PLCs. Tricia and her staff are an accomplished team that had the highest ELA M-STEP proficiency among 13 K-5 schools in GRPS. Ms. Shenefield holds a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Michigan School Administrator Certificate.

Our new Cedar View principal is Ms. Carol Franz. Ms. Franz comes to us with several years experience as a 5th-8th grade school principal. Prior to that Ms. Franz was a Program Coordinator for 21st Century Programs, MTSS District Coach, Discipline Coordinator and teacher. Ms. Franz has been instrumental in implementing several initiatives such as PBIS, MiBLISI, and Response to Intervention. Ms. Franz has presented at the state level and has received many awards, such as the Make a Difference Award (student nominated) for several consecutive years. Ms. Franz holds a Bachelor’s degree (MSU highest honors), a Master’s degree in teaching, an Education Specialist degree in school administration, and Michigan School Administrator Certificate.

Our new Red Hawk principal is Ms. Miranda Latimer. Miranda is not new to CSPS as she is well known for being an outstanding teacher of our wonderful CSPS 4th and 5th graders for 15 years. However, she is new to Red Hawk and wilI certainly know many 6th graders as she had some of them in class! Ms. Latimer was the “Leader in Training” last year at Beach Elementary School. She was instrumental in working alongside a mentor, Dr. Barb Johnson, (a National Blue Ribbon School principal and a Michigan Top 10 Schools principal) with staff and students to implement the Reading Now Network (RNN). The RNN is a highly sought, research-based Michigan initiative that is effective in improving reading and literacy at the elementary level. Ms. Latimer proved her skills and talents as a leader in training and will now be a building principal. She will apply her many years of experience with the upper elementary level students to our focused and unique 6th-grade site. Ms. Latimer holds a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, a Master’s degree in Administration and Leadership, and Michigan School Administrator Certificate.

“Please join me in a warm Cedar Springs welcome to our principals,” said VanDuyn. “I know you’ll enjoy meeting them and working with them this year. I welcome you, in advance, to this school year; it’s going to be another great year!”