Betty Jane Patterson 94, of Rockford, Michigan died Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Metron of Belding. Betty was born February 14, 1923 in Coral, Michigan the daughter of Gaylor & Elsie (Zenk) Lytle. She is survived by her children, Shirley DeYoung and Sandra Frandsen; grandchildren, Paul (Tiff) DeYoung, Cory (Charleigh) Frandsen, Andrea (Michael) VanSetters, Austin (Amber) Frandsen; great-granddaughter, Ashtynn and a great-grandson on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband Carroll in 1997; brothers, Alfred “Al” Lytle and Bruce Rasmussen and son-in-law, Tom DeYoung. The family will greet friends Sunday 2-4 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. The service will be Monday 10 a.m. at the Courtland-Oakfield United Methodist Church. Pastors Kim DeLong and Chuck Smith officiating. Interment Courtland Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs