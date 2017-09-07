In an attempt to assist people struggling with addiction and reduce drug demand, the Michigan State Police (MSP) has now joined almost 200 police departments nation-wide in the Angel Program, a pre-arrest diversion program. The Angel Program allows someone with a drug addiction to walk into a state police post and seek help for their addiction, without the fear of arrest or investigation.

MSP has now expanded this program to the Lakeview Post. The post has recently trained Angel Volunteers to provide support and transportation for the participants. The Angel Volunteers assist post personnel in finding the appropriate treatment, and then transport the participant to the treatment.

Participants must not have active warrants, pending court action, or be a registered sex offender. The participants must also arrive to the post voluntarily for treatment. If you are interested in learning more about the program, or if you are interested in becoming an Angel Volunteer, please contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444. The Lakeview Post provides service to Montcalm, Ionia, and Gratiot Counties.

The Angel Program is supported by P.A.A.R.I. (the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative) and the idea began in Gloucester, Massachusetts in 2015. It is now available at state police posts across the Lower Peninsula. MSP plans to continue expansion across the state throughout 2017.