A 26-year-old Sparta man died on Saturday, August 26, when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in southeast Michigan.

Joshua Daniel VanBelzen, 26, had attended an event hosted by Foundation 14, a veteran’s riding group, at a restaurant and bar in Lenawee County. After the event, VanBelzen was heading east on US12 and was west of the public access to Allen Lake when he went into a curve and crossed the centerline. His motorcycle hit a pickup truck, driven by William Szentmiklosi, 90, of Addision.

VanBelzen was pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly wearing a helmet. It’s unknown whether alcohol was involved.

The driver of the pickup and his wife, Elizabeth, a passenger in the pickup, went to the hospital to be checked out.

A group of fellow riders came upon the scene shortly after the crash but did not witness it.

VanBelzen did a tour in Afghanistan and was currently serving in the Army Reserves as a drill sergeant, according to his obituary. He was also working as a Federal Corrections officer.

His obituary said that Josh touched many lives, had an amazing sense of humor and could always be counted on to make some smart remark. “He always had a smile and loved cars, trucks and motorcycles. Josh was trusting in the Lord Jesus Christ for salvation,” it said.

Services for Josh will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, at Sparta Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Family will meet visitors on Thursday, August 31 from 2-4:00 and 6-8:00 p.m. at Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home and on Friday at the church for 1 hour prior to the service from 10-11:00 a.m. Interment in Fairplains Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in Josh’s name may do so to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.