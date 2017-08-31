Shining white and tall with the gold and green insert, the new Centennial Farm sign in front of 2727 Indian Lakes Rd., Cedar Springs proudly displays an important milestone for the Reyburn Family.

In 1916, Orange and Etta Burnap (the current owner’s grandparents) purchased the farm, which was sold to Shelby and Edith Reyburn (Orange’s daughter and son-in-law), then sold to Walter and Genevie Penrose (Shelby’s daughter and son-in-law), and finally to current owners Shelby L. (Larry) and Janice Reyburn (Shelby’s son and daughter-in law).

The beautiful acreage at Shady Grove Farm reaches from Indian Lakes Rd. to the Consumers Power lines, and has hosted apple orchards, fields of soybeans or corn, flowers, vegetables, pumpkins, tomatoes, and deep shady woods. There is a well-kept old wooden barn with several outbuildings, and two homes.

Larry grew up here on this property, and throughout the years he spent in the Michigan State Police it always called him back. He purchased the farm from his sister and brother-in-law in 1968. Even though he worked and lived wherever he was posted, he returned to tend the orchards and work the land.

After his retirement in 1982 from the State Police until 2000, Larry and Janice concentrated on their flower business, growing, drying, arranging, and selling beautiful bouquets at fairs across the state. Currently they grow pumpkins, sweet corn, tomatoes, and other vegetables, which are sold right at the farm.

Larry and Janice would tell you that they are blessed by God and are proud to continue the 100-plus year heritage of this beautiful farm.