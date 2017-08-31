The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious person complaint in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, August 30, which led to the arrest of a Sand Lake man on several charges.

According to Sheriff Michael J. Williams, they responded to an area near the intersection of Elmwood and Fir Lane, in Howard City, about 1:20 a.m. August 30, on a report of a male running down the street screaming and taking his clothes off. Deputies spotted the man, later identified as David Nichols, 31.

When confronted, Nichols charged the officer, pushed him aside, and began striking the patrol car. During the attempts to take Nichols into custody, Nichols resisted and fled. Nichols was apprehended and had to be tasered numerous times. He was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of two Michigan State Police Troopers. The Sheriff’s Deputy did sustain minor injuries during the altercation. He was treated and released from a local hospital.