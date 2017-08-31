The awards are the latest in a string of international competitions to recognize the brewery

A local brewery in Cedar Springs is being recognized internationally for its German-style beer.

The World Beer Awards announced August 10 that Cedar Springs Brewing Company took three “Best in the U.S.” titles in the international competition.

The awards were for their Küsterer Original Weissbier, named “Best Bavarian Hefeweiss” in the U.S.; Küsterer Salzburger Märzen, named «Best Seasonal German Pale» in the U.S.; and Küsterer Weizenbock, named “Best Strong Wheat Beer” in the U.S.

The contest is the third international competition the two-year-old brewery has entered and placed in.

“It is our goal to create a world-class destination here in Cedar Springs, Michigan,” said the brewery’s Director of Happiness David Ringler, “and we are thrilled to once again have been recognized for the quality of our Bavarian and German style beers by an international judging organization.”

The World Beer Awards are a global competition selecting the “very best in all internationally recognized styles.” Judges from around the world tasted 1,900 entries from 36 countries.

“Very few Americans have had the chance to truly experience some of these styles if they haven’t traveled to Europe,” Ringler said. “That’s why it’s our goal to create true-to-style Bavarian brews here in the U.S.”

The recent awards are heartening for Cedar Springs, as evidence of their success.

“We want to do justice to these styles,” Ringler said, “and we’ve been fortunate to beat some of the breweries that are viewed as the gold standards.”

“It’s amazing to be included in that conversation,” he said.

The brewery is located at the corner of N. Main and W. Maple Street in Cedar Springs.