Lloyd Raymond Hansen, beloved and loving husband of Beth Allison Hansen for 72 years. Father of four loving children: John (Joyce); Beth (Ray); Thomas (Paula); David and former wife, Teresa. He also leaves eleven beloved grandchildren: James, Jeffrey, Katrina, Anthony, Roy, Crista, David, Lloyd, Michelle, Andrew and Matthew. A granddaughter, Tamara, is already in Heaven to greet him. He also leaves two brothers, Russell and Winton, and two sisters, Eda Fae and Marda. Four siblings have passed on: Mildred, Loren, Elwood and Paul. Many other relatives mourn his leaving. Lloyd was ordained a minister in 1949. He served faithfully in several churches, both Evangelical United Brethern and United Methodist. His faith took him to Africa where he served three years in Zambia and after retirement served one year in Puerto Rico at a Seminary. He served as interim pastor at several churches after retirement for short periods of time. In 1995 he and his wife moved into Clark Retirement Community. He organized and ran an in-house TV channel for about 15 years. He also taught residents how to make stained glass ornaments and sun-catchers. He also was a great help to the “Clark Artists” by matting and framing their paintings. He made himself available to helping others in many capacities. He was in the nursing center at Clark for about four months before passing. The Benevolent Fund at Clark Community would be happy to receive any donations in his honor. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 2 at 2 p.m. at Clark Memorial Chapel where friends may visit with his family beginning at 1 p.m. To sign his guestbook, or to share a favorite memory, visit www.lifestorynet.com

