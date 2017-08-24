web analytics

Two injured in Solon crash

A crash involving an SUV hauling a boat and passenger car sent two people to the hospital Sunday. Photo by Bernie Hale.

According to police, a car driven by a 29-year-old Cedar Springs man was traveling north on Olin Lakes and went through the stop sign at 17 Mile Road, where he struck an eastbound SUV driven by a 67-year-old Cedar Springs man. The SUV, which was hauling a trailer with a boat, rolled and ended up against the fence of a pasture. The boat also ended up alongside the fence.

The SUV held two passengers in addition to the driver: a 30-year-old male and a 66-year-old female.

According to Solon Deputy Chief Chris Paige, two people in the SUV were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

Assisting MSP and Solon at the scene was Algoma Fire and Rescue, Rockford Ambulance, and the Kent County Sheriff Dept.

