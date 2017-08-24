The Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post is working collaboratively with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Belding Police Department, Ionia Department of Public Safety and Greenville Department of Public Safety to investigate a series of home invasions that have taken place in Ionia and Montcalm counties in recent weeks.

In many of the cases, the homeowners were present when the crimes occurred. To avoid becoming a victim, the MSP reminds you to not leave your house or car unlocked.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact their local law enforcement agency.