2017 theme a tribute to new library clock tower

The Red Flannel Festival is just over a month away, and the all-volunteer Red Flannel Festival Board of Directors has been working hard to provide a top quality festival for the 78th celebration, on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

This year’s theme, “Rockin’ Around the Clock,” is a tribute to the new Cedar Springs Library clock tower, at the corner of Main and W. Maple Streets.

The logo features a 1950s couple dancing on a clock face.

“We’re so grateful to have this beautiful logo designed by local artist, Lloyd VanDuyn,” said Randy VanDuyn, Festival President. Lloyd is Randy’s father, and also designed last year’s logo, “All aboard the Red Flannel Express.”

“The board has added many events in the last few years and boasts over 5,500 fans on our Facebook page,” said Treasurer Matt Andres. “This board is extremely dedicated to ensuring the Red Flannel Festival is the biggest and best ever. The comments about the tribute to the Clock Tower theme have been very positive.”

The Festival will partner with 95.7 FM in Grand Rapids, for radio commercials, and an expanded number of television commercials will begin on Charter Cable Channels in September. The beautiful, 36-page full color “Official Red Flannel Press” will be distributed in September, thanks to Festival Business Patron Sponsors and “Friends of the Festival,” a donor program designed exclusively for individuals.

New this year, the Festival will debut a 10K Race to complement the traditional 5K Red Flannel Run.

Back again this year is a scramble Red Flannel Open Golf Tournament, hosted by Whitefish Lake Golf and Grill, with all proceeds donated to the Queen Scholarship Fund.

Once again the Grand Lodge will be hosting live music for Red Flannel weekend, with Grand Rapids popular rock band, Trixie Tang.

The Red Flannel Town House Decorating Contest, Giant Arts and Craft Fair, Carnival and Marketplace will also all return.

“Of course, the traditional events are still in place,” said VanDuyn. “The Car & Tractor Shows, Museum Open House, Rotary Chicken BBQ, Queen Scholarship Pageant, Bed Races and Grand Parade are wonderful traditions!”

Long time Cedar Springs attorney Tom Anderson was chosen earlier this year to be the 2017 Grand Marshal. Anderson announced the Red Flannel parade from 1963 until 1990.

For a full schedule of events, or to download all event applications, visit www.redflannelfestival.org, visit the Red Flannel Festival, Inc. Facebook page or email president@redflannelfestival.org.

The Festival was granted 501c3 non-profit status and all donations are tax deductible. The Festival is an independent, all volunteer organization with volunteer openings for individuals, families and groups to be involved. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information on how to donate, volunteer or get involved with the Red Flannel Festival, call 616-696-2662 or visit www.redflannelfestival.org.