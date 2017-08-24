Thursday, August 24, marks the first game of the 2017 season for the Cedar Springs Red Hawks, and you don’t want to miss it! They face off against Zeeland West, at Red Hawk Stadium at 7 p.m.

Last year the Red Hawks moved into the OK White conference after the OK Bronze was dissolved, and went 3-3 in conference, 4-5 overall. They will face some tough competitors in the OK White, including Lowell, Forest Hills Central, Forest Hills Northern, and Greenville.

Their first three games are home, and the first two are non-conference games. They will face Zeeland West tonight (Thursday, August 25), Battle Creek Lakeview on Thursday, August 31, and Greenville on Friday, August 8. All games are at 7 p.m.

Come on out and cheer on your Cedar Springs Red Hawks and see the brand new turf on the playing field!