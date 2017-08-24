Hometown Happenings articles are a community service for non-profit agencies only. Due to popular demand for placement in this section, we can no longer run all articles. Deadline for articles is Monday at 5 p.m. This is not guaranteed space. Articles will run as space allows. Guaranteed placement is $10, certain restrictions may apply. You now can email your Hometown Happenings to happenings@cedarspringspost.com please include name and phone number for any questions we may have.

Auditions for the play Harvey

Aug. 24,25: Auditions for the Cedar Springs Community Players production of Harvey will be held 6:30 p.m. August 24 and 25 at the Cedar Springs United Methodist Church located in downtown Cedar Springs. The play Harvey is a comedy, written by American playwright Mary Chase in 1944. It received the Pulitzer Prize for drama and was most notably adapted for film in the 1950 production starring Jimmy Stewart. The production calls for a cast of 12-13 and will be directed by Peter Huschilt. Performances will be held October 20, 21 and 22 at the Kent Theatre. #34

Annual Second Best Sale

Aug. 25,26: Holy Spirit Episcopal Church’s Annual Second Best Sale is Friday, August 25 from 9 am – 4 pm and Saturday, August 26 from 9 am – 2 pm. There is a $5 “Early Bird Admission” charge on Friday only from 8-9 am; after 9 am admission is free! The sale is sponsored by the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) in support of parish activities. We have something for everyone, and everything is priced to move! Holy Spirit Episcopal Church is located at 1200 Post Drive NE, Belmont (corner of Post & Pine Island, 1/4 mile west of Exit 95 on US 131). #33,34b

CS Marching Band Car Wash

Aug. 26: On Saturday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cedar Springs Public Schools Marching Band will be having a car wash fundraiser. It will happen in front of Family Farm and Home. Your support and donations help to cover the cost of trips, uniforms, and other necessities. Come see us at the car wash. We’ll put the shine in your day. #34

Special Speaker at Crossfire Church

Aug. 27: Crossfire Church, 4780 Cornfield Dr., Cedar Springs invites the community of North Kent County to hear Kamal Saleem, former Muslin terrorist, share his journey from his Muslim foundation to becoming a follower of Christ. Sunday, August 27th at 6:00 p.m. A freewill offering will be taken for Koome Ministries at the close of the service. Children’s ministries will not be provided. #34p

Praise the Lord at Cowboy Church

Aug. 27: 2nd Chance will be having Cowboy Church on Sunday, August 27th at 6 pm. It will be at 2nd Chance School at 810 – 17 Mile Rd. Cedar Springs (corner of 17 Mile and Olin Lakes Rd). Music and Ministry will be shared by Ron Lynnes and Company, including Pat Decker and Mike Hubert. Invite your family and friends. Cowboy Church will be every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month. Each service will have different people sharing God’s word and music. Cowboy Church will introduce you to 2nd Chance and its vision. The school is in the building stage, which when completed, will teach troubled teens through God and the horse. If you have questions, call 616-293-2150. See you there! #34b

Improv Night at the Kent

Aug. 30: Fans of Improv need look no further than the Kent Theatre as the Cedar Springs Community Players hold Improv Night at 7 pm on Wednesday, August 30th on the stage of the Kent Theatre in downtown Cedar Springs. The Players held its first Improv Night in February and are excited to offer another night of comedy on August 30th. Tickets are available at the door for $5.00. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Hope to see you there! #33,34b

Senior Lunch at Pine Grove Community Church

Aug. 30: The Pine Grove Senior Café presents Grandma’s Table. She’s serving Baked Chicken with Roasted Potatoes, Corn Muffins and her special Cinnamon Streusel Cake. Ya know there’s a strong possibility she’ll set a veggie, salad or relish plate down in front of ya. For all those age 60 and over we’re offering you a seat at Grandma’s Table at Noon the 30th of August. In case you forgot where Grandma’s Table is, it’s right over here on the Northwest corner of M-82 and Beech Ave. #34

CSUMC August Rummage Sale

Aug. 30,31: Cedar Springs United Methodist Women will holding our annual rummage sale in the fellowship hall of United Methodist Church at the corner of Main and Church Streets. Wednesday, August 30th, 9 am to 7 pm & Thursday, August 31st, 9 am to 2 pm. There will be a $3.00/bag sale all day Thursday on clothing and linens. #33,34b

Free Labor Day Airshow

Sept. 4: The Wolverine Skyhawks invite the community to join us for a free airshow on Labor Day, Monday, September 4th from 10 am – 4 pm at the club’s flying site, 13540 West St. Cedar Springs. This is our 5th annual celebration of National Model Aviation Day. Pilots will be demonstrating their skills flying Remote Controlled aircraft of all types, Helicopters, Drones, Electric, Gas, Nitro planes and even turbine jets. Admission is free. Food and pop available for purchase. Bring the family and your lawn chairs. #34

Food & Faith Free Family Picnic

Sept. 6: You are invited to a Food & Faith Family Picnic at CS United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 6th at 6 pm in the Fellowship Hall. FREE family event. Food, games, prizes, for all ages. Contact Sally at 616-788-8225 or office@cedarspringsumc.org. Bring a dish to pass if you wish. #34,35b

Red Flannel Day Talent Show Tryouts

Sept. 13,20,28: Looking for talented kids of all ages. The Red Flannel Talent Show is searching for singers, vocal groups, dancers, instrumentalists and variety acts for the Red Flannel Day Talent Show on October 7th. Come in and show us what you got. Tryouts on Wednesday, September 13th and 20th, Thursday September 28th at 7:00 pm at the Kent Theatre, 8 N. Main St. Cedar Springs. Dress rehearsal will be Thursday, October 5th. So, get together with friends and family and plan your act now. If you have any questions, or can’t make it on tryout day, please contact Len by email, len@laphoto.com or 231-750-2337. #33,34p