On Thursday, August 24, the Nina and Pinta—historical replicas of the Christopher Columbus ships—will arrive in Muskegon, and open to the public on Friday, August 25. The ships will be docked at Heritage Landing, 200 Heisman Harbor, until they depart early Wednesday morning, August 30.

After they leave Muskegon, the ships will sail to South Haven, and open on Thursday, August 31. They will be docked at the Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Street, until their departure early Tuesday morning, September 5.

The Nina was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools. Archaeology magazine called the ship “the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built.” The Pinta was recently built in Brazil to accompany the Nina on all of her travels. She is a larger version of the archetypal caravel. Historians consider the caravel the Space Shuttle of the 15th century.

Both ships will be touring together as an enhanced sailing museum, for the purpose of educating the public and school children on the caravel, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world.

While in port, the general public is invited to visit the ships for a walk aboard self-guided tour. The prices are $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, and $6 for students 5 to 16. Children 4 and under are free. The ship will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No reservations necessary.

Call 1-787-672-2152 for information on guided group tour rates or email columfnd1492@gmail.com.

For more info, visit www.ninapinta.org.