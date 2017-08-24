The Community Building Development Team held a concert last weekend to celebrate the next phase of the “Heart of Cedar Springs” and to update residents on the status of the project.

Now that the library has been completed, they will be working on the amphitheatre, towards the back of the city’s property on W. Maple Street. According to the CBDT, approximately $50,000 is needed to complete the stage portion of the amphitheatre by fall. Efforts have begun to secure a matching $50,000 grant to make residents’ dollars more valuable to this effort. Watch for more details in the Post, or you can go to their website www.cscommunitycenter.org to donate if you wish.

The CBDT held their Grand Gala in the spring, which raised $39,000. They said that a grand total of $2.5 million, which includes money, land, services and products, has been donated over the last three years from the community toward building the “Heart of Cedar Springs” projects.

Some of their accomplishments include:

Additional land was purchased by the CBDT and donated to the City, enlarging the public park area known as the “Heart of Cedar Springs” located on the north west corner of Main & Maple Streets along with other land.

Tests and permits were acquired from the Department of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Quality, and other state and local agencies.

A detailed long-term site plan was created for the “Heart of Cedar Springs” area.

Success in routing the North Country Trail (longest walking trail in the United States) through Cedar Springs with efforts nearing completion to name Cedar Springs a North Country Trail Town.

A state-of-the-art $ 1.8 million Cedar Springs Community Library was built and is paid in full.

A beautifully custom-designed metal sculpture was placed along Cedar Creek which will be surrounded by a rain garden and learning station of the plants and vegetation.

A new bridge linking the properties on the north and south sides of Cedar Creek was built to replicate the original Carmody Bridge from the 1800s.

A clock tower was built and erected which will eventually include a memorial for Veterans.

Preliminary designs for an amphitheatre, community building, and walking trails have been completed.

If you’d like to be more involved, or just keep up on what is happening, you can attend one of their meetings. The CBDT meets in the new library on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. There will not be a meeting in December.