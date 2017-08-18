A 23-year-old Sparta man was charged Tuesday, August 15, with open murder in the death of his 85-year-old grandmother.

According to police, Matthew Malleaux lived with his grandmother, Anne Parker, on Clark Street, north of 12 Mile, in Sparta. Police and medical personnel responded to the home at about 5 a.m. August 7, after her medical alarm went off. Malleaux, who had reportedly been drinking heavily, would not let the first responders inside. Sparta police officer Mark Wawrzyniak said Malleaux swore at them, told them to leave, and threw a large cement lawn statue at one of the Rockford Ambulance paramedics and hit him in the head. He then barricaded himself inside the home. Police then called for backup.

Police saw Parker lying on the floor with obvious injuries. Due to her injuries, an emergency entry was made into the residence by officers from the Sparta PD, Rockford PD and Troopers from the Rockford MSP Post. Officers had to taser Malleaux to subdue him. He was then arrested and lodged in the Kent County Correctional Facility on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Parker was transported to Spectrum Hospital where she was treated for multiple blunt force injuries. She died the following day, August 8. Her injuries included a collapsed lung, dislocated shoulder, fractured left cheekbone, fractured left orbital bone, an injury to the back of her head, and bruising to her spleen and kidney.

On Tuesday, Parker’s grandson was charged with open murder in 63rd District Court.

Court records stated that Malleaux told police he was upset about his grandmother’s medical alarm going off and that they had argued.

F/Lt. Chris McIntire, with the Michigan State Police, said in a televised interview that Parker did speak with police on scene, though he did not disclose what she told them.

“This is one of the most troubling homicides I’ve seen,” said McIntyre.

Sparta Police Andrew Milanowski agreed. “I’ve never seen one like this either. It’s troubling,” he said.

A joint investigation with the Sparta Police Department and the Michigan State Police is ongoing. Units from the Michigan State Police, Sparta Police Department, Rockford Police Department, Kent County Sheriff Department, Sparta Fire Department and Rockford Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

The last murder that occurred in Sparta was in 2004, when 23-year-old Julia Dawson was murdered by her husband Timothy Dawson. He then dumped her body in Pierson. He is serving life in prison for the crime.