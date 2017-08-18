Jennie Mae Ringler-Holton, 97, of Morley, passed away on August 16, 2017 in Cedar Springs, Michigan. She was born on January 4, 1920 to Henry and Marvella (Craigmyle) Wilson in Woodville, Michigan. On November 13, 1937 she married Floyd Ringler in Kalamazoo, Michigan and was a loving homemaker. Jennie is survived by two daughters: Wanda Carlson of Jenison, Leatha Francis of Dorr; two sons: Hal (Karen) Ringler of Cedar Springs, Dale (Cheryl) Ringler of Morley; son-in-law Keith Sherman of Morley; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Wesley Ringler, daughter Joyce Sherman, and son Lyle Ringler and his wife Patsy. Visitation will be held Friday, August 18, 2017, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, funeral services on Saturday, August 19, 2017, 11:00 all at the Fields-McKinley Funeral and Cremation Services Newaygo Chapel. Burial will take place in the Big Prairie-Everett Cemetery. Please share your memories of Jennie online at www.fieldsmckinley.com.