Drunken boater arrested 

Montcalm County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Stanton man for operating a boat while intoxicated on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at approximately 4:54 P.M. on Crystal Lake.

According to police, they were dispatched to a possible intoxicated boater who had anchored his boat near the public beach. As the marine patrol approached, the operator attempted to leave the area but deputies stopped him. Deputies believe that the man, Aaron Russell Pallick, 37, of Stanton was intoxicated. He was lodged at the jail on a charge of operating a boat while intoxicated, and subsequently released on a $500.00 bond.

“Even though the summer is quickly coming to an end, the Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that excessive alcohol use combined with normal summer activities can have tragic results, therefore, everyone is encouraged to use good judgement and be respectful of others,” said a Sheriff Department spokesperson.

