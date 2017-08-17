ASK SCORE

Both long-term and short-term goals will shape what your business becomes. Therefore, they should govern every component of your business’s operations, structure and vision. Capturing them in writing, with timetables, gives you a working blueprint, even with the frequent adjustments you may choose to make to remain flexible in the early stages.

First, consider your long-range goals. Do you want to be an industry leader or simply a dominant player in your own local community? Are you content to make a stable living for you and your family, or do you aspire to earn enough to retire by a certain age? Be honest with yourself. These goals will help you set the overall direction and identify, with two or three viable short-term objectives for your business under each goal.

To further clarify your goals and objectives, develop criteria for measuring your performance against reasonable targets within your industry or service area. Measurement is essential to keeping an objective eye on your progress. Each performance point should have an action plan and timetable, including milestones and contingencies.

Whether you are opening a business for the first time or have operated a successful company for years, consider getting an objective evaluation from an expert source.

