Last week we ran information on a one-day bus trip that Montcalm Community College is organizing to Stratford, Ontario, to see “Romeo and Juliet” on Oct. 6. The college sent us an email this week saying the pricing they gave was incorrect. The correct prices are $32.49 for students, and $69.24 for non-students. For more info and to register, go to www.montcalm.edu/stratford by Oct. 4. Tickets are limited.