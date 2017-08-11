Two upcoming fundraisers

The 2017 Trufant Jubilee Scholarship Pageant is in full swing! These girls are looking forward to competing in the first scholarship program that the pageant has offered, on Saturday, August 26, at 3 p.m., at the Trufant DBS hall, 305 W. 2nd St, Trufant.

Kristin VandenBerg, this year’s new pageant coordinator said, “These girls deserve to earn something more than just a crown. They deserve to know that others believe in them and their future.”

The Trufant Pageant in the past has been well known and sought after by local teens. This year, however, it was a struggle to get more than one teen to compete. “Growing up, everyone was in the pageant! I remember sitting on the edge watching as the older girls would glide across the stage in their formal gowns, and get goosebumps when the queen was crowned. My goal is to help build this program into something that the girls are proud of again,” said VandenBerg.

This pageant is hosting two fundraisers; first a pop can drive in Trufant on August 15 from 6:30-8pm at Petersen Park and second, at Cedar Springs Brewing Company, August 21 from 4-9 p,m., where a portion of the food proceeds will be donated towards the pageant. You can find more details at their FaceBook page: Miss Trufant Jubilee Scholarship Pageant.