Marina Dalmau, from Barcelona, Spain, visited Cedar Springs as a foreign exchange student this summer. She is now back in Spain at the beach of Tamariu, in Costa Brava, Spain on holiday for the month of August and she took a Post with her!

Marina was here for six weeks, and stayed with the family of Shawn and Katy Austin. “During that time she attended The Springs Church with us, and was the official Photography assistant at VBS,” said Katy. “We enjoyed going to Lake Michigan with our neighbors and family. We went to Grand Haven, Ferrysburg, and Silver Lake. We also went to John Ball Zoo, attended a movie at The Kent Theater, and enjoyed lunch at the Cedar Springs Brewing Company. Our neighborhood called it “The Summer of Marina,’ as we all enjoyed showing her the best that Pine Lake had to offer, including swimming, boating and bonfires.”

It sounds like you all had a great summer, and thank you to Marina for taking us with you to Spain!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!