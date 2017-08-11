web analytics

Sparta teen killed in crash

Mya Jane Turoski, 16, was killed in a car crash Wednesday. She would have been a junior at Sparta High School this fall. Photo from her Facebook page.

The Kent County Sheriff Department is investigating a crash that killed a 16-year-old Sparta girl on Wednesday morning, August 9.

According to police, the crash occurred about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. They said that Mya Jane Turoski, 16, of Sparta Township, was traveling on Long Lake Drive, near 14 Mile Rd, in a 2000 Pontiac, when she lost control and crashed into a tree. She died at the scene.

The teen was the only occupant in the car, and she was wearing her seatbelt.

Sparta Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

