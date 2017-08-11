By Judy Reed

A few weeks ago we reported that the Kent County Sheriff’s Department was investigating numerous nighttime home invasions in Cannon Township, specifically the Bostwick Lake area, where purses and wallets were stolen. Police believed the suspect was the same person they saw on video exiting a vehicle at the Marathon gas station on 14 Mile Rd (near Lincoln Lake Ave) that had been stolen in a Grandville home invasion.

Police arrested the suspect, Corey James VanSuilichem, 32, and charged him with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle. Then, on August 3, they charged him with three counts of first degree home invasion—two for the Bostwick Lake area, and one for Grandville. According to Sgt. Joel Roon, additional victims will be included in the plea agreement.

VanSuilichem is believed to have broken into or attempted to break into over a dozen homes.

On August 9, he was also charged with being a habitual offender, 4th offense.

He previously served nine years on prison, from 2003 to 2012, for four counts of home invasion and one count of larceny from a motor vehicle for crimes committed in Ottawa County.

In February 2017, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years probation for maintaining a drug house in Belding, because he was growing more marijuana than allowed on his card. And, as of June 30, he was listed as a probation absconder.

“We are proud of the tireless work our investigators put into this case and we are always grateful for the many community members who banded together and helped us, and also helped each other through a tense couple of weeks,” the Kent County Sheriff Department said in a statement on their Facebook page.