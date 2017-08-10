Montcalm Community College offers a one-day cultural trip to Stratford, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 6, to see Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

Buses depart from MCC’s Sidney campus at 6 a.m., and there is a second pick up at the Ionia Meijer parking lot at 6:30 a.m.

Student registration is $31.59 and the cost for non-students is $67.29. Registration includes the cost of the bus trip and the theater ticket. Participants are responsible for buying their own meals.

“Even though ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is one of the most well-known of Shakespeare’s plays, we can count on seeing it through new eyes at Stratford,” MCC Drama and Art Instructor Carolyn Johnson said. “The level of professionalism and creativity is always exceptional and entertaining.

“Watching live theater is an amazing type of synergy; it’s a communal experience where everyone plays a part in creating the event,” she added. “The immediacy of being in the moment with the actors, where anything can happen in the play, and the audience is swept away by the story unfolding in front of them, is a rare magic.”

Anyone planning to participate in this trip must be age 12 or older, and have an enhanced driver’s license, United States Passport or Passport Card that is valid through October 2017. Participants between 12 and 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Children younger than age 12 are not permitted to attend.

To register, visit http://www.montcalm.edu/stratfordwww.montcalm.edu/stratford by Oct. 4. There is a limited number of tickets, and registration is first-come, first-served.

For more information about the trip, visit http://www.montcalm.edu/stratfordwww.montcalm.edu/stratford or contact MCC Cultural Events Coordinator Karen Maxfield at karen.maxfield@montcalm.edu or 989-328-2111, Ext. 334.