On behalf of the American Lung Association in Michigan, I thank Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters for standing up and protecting healthcare for the Michiganders living with lung disease.

The Senate’s healthcare bill would have harmed the millions of Americans who need healthcare as part of their daily battle against lung diseases, including asthma, COPD and lung cancer, and Senators Stabenow and Peters were right to vote against it.

We are hopeful that now the Senate can work together in a bipartisan way to improve our nation’s healthcare system and ensure that all Americans have quality and affordable healthcare.

Mistie Bowser, Courtland Township

Chair of West Michigan Regional Leadership Board

American Lung Association in Michigan