Roger G. Cavner, 80 of Sand Lake, died Sunday, August 6, 2017 at his home. Roger was born May 31, 1937 in Sand Lake, Michigan the son of Emmett and Nina (Tisdel) Cavner. He had worked at Helms Lighted Pictures, Brick & Block Layer, Kelvinator, Cedar Springs Public Schools and was a custodian at Tri-County Schools for 29 years retiring in 2002. He had served as sexton for East Nelson and Punches Cemeteries for many years. He enjoyed working at the West Michigan Whitecaps as an usher from 2002 until now. Surviving are his wife, Joyce (Parker); children, Dawn Seif, Mark (Kim) Cavner, Brian (Susan) Cavner; grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew) Mercer, John Seif, Lauren (Chad) Williams, Brent and fiancee, Katie Esakson, Stephen, Matthew and Aaron; one great-grandson and one on the way; sisters, Kathleen (Leonard) Woodman, Patti (Philip) Starr; mother-in-law, Martha Parker; in-laws, Gerald Parker, Lucinda (Max) Cole, Reta (Charles) McKee; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Charles; father-in-law, Wendell Parker; son-in-law, Timothy Seif; grandson, Ryan Doyle; sister-in-law, Beverly Parker; nephew, Kevin Cole. The family greeted friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs where the memorial service will be held Thursday 11:00 a.m. Pastor Chuck Smith officiating. Interment East Nelson Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Meijer Heart Center.

