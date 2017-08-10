Hometown Happenings articles are a community service for non-profit agencies only. Due to popular demand for placement in this section, we can no longer run all articles. Deadline for articles is Monday at 5 p.m. This is not guaranteed space. Articles will run as space allows. Guaranteed placement is $10, certain restrictions may apply. You now can email your Hometown Happenings to happenings@cedarspringspost.com please include name and phone number for any questions we may have.

Praise the Lord at Cowboy Church

Aug. 13: 2nd Chance will be having Cowboy Church on Sunday, August 13th at 6 pm. It will be at 2nd Chance School at 810 – 17 Mile Rd. Cedar Springs (corner of 17 Mile and Olin Lakes Rd). The message and music will be shared by North Country Band. Invite your family and friends. Cowboy Church will be every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month. Each service will have different people sharing God’s word and music. Cowboy Church will introduce you to 2nd Chance and its vision. The school is in the building stage, which when completed, will teach troubled teens through God and the horse. If you have questions, call 616-293-2150. See you there! #32b

6th Annual Keeler Brass Picnic

Aug. 15: The 6th annual Keeler Brass picnic will be held on Tuesday, August 15th at Sand Lake United Methodist Church, 65 W. Maple St., Sand Lake at 11 am. Please bring a dish to pass. #31,32p

Michigan Blood Drive

August 15: A Michigan Blood Drive will be held on August 15th at the Cedar Springs Methodist Church from 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Members of the Cedar Springs Women’s Club will be grilling hot dogs for all who attempt to donate. Chips and a drink will be included. Blood supplies have been down. It only takes an hour to help save 3 people’s life. The Blood Center thanks all the people that donate at the Cedar Springs blood drive. #32

Lyons School Reunion

Aug. 18: The Lyons School Reunion will be held on Friday, August 18th at Library Park on Meddler Ave., Gowen. Just south of the Library. The time is 6 pm. Call Dave Jensen for more details. 616-696-9632. #31,32p

Waterslide Day at CS Library

Aug. 18: Join us for a fun time splashing down the waterslide and bouncing in the bounce houses! Cedar Springs Community Library on Friday, August 18th from 11 am to 1 pm. Wear clothes that you can get wet and a towel to dry off. Parents, feel free to bring a blanket or chair to keep you comfy. There will be popsicles, but you may bring your own food and drinks. NO storytime that day. #32

Free Outdoor Family Concert

Aug. 19: The Community Building Development Team is hosting a Free Outdoor Family Concert on Saturday, August 19th from 3 to 7 pm. It will be held in the “Heart of Cedar Springs” (park near the new Library). Two bands will be performing: Barn Cats and Whiskey Bound. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy! #31-33p