Christina M. Johansen, 68 of Big Rapids passed and went to be with the Lord on July 31,2017 at Covenant Nursing Home in New Orleans Louisiana. Christina was born in Big Rapids, Michigan on August 2, 1948.The daughter of Roy and Ruth (Lavance) Hanson.She was a hairdresser, loving wife, mother, aunt, great aunt, and grandmother. She enjoyed being around her many friends playing dominos and cards. She also enjoyed being around and loving on her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was well liked and loved by everyone she met and made a lasting impression on everyone. Surviving are her children Timothy (Jennifer) Johansen of Muskegon, Tiffany (Collyn) Martinez of New Orleans, Louisiana; her three grandchildren Zane, Zander, and Xavier; her brother Lynnwood (Della) Hanson of Paris Michigan; sister Barbra Hanson of Traverse City; brother Bill (Deb) Hanson of Bay City Michigan. Also many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Dennis and her parents. There will be a small service at Interment Park Hill Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on August the 19th and then a Celebration of life at the Paris Snowmobile Club located at 22531 20 Mile Road, Paris Michigan at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.