Jeffrey L. Shick 61 of Sand Lake, died Monday, August 7, 2017 at Mercy Health – St. Mary’s, Grand Rapids. Jeff was born September 21, 1955 in Muskegon, Michigan the son of William and Carol (Durkin) Shick. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving as a SeaBee. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and playing cribbage with his father. He was a very kind and generous person who loved his family and grandchildren. Surviving are his children, Ryan Shick, Nyha (Antonio) French; grandchildren, Lezzette, Aubrie, Olivia, Ethan and Natalie; parents, William & Carol Shick; brothers, Mike (Cindy) Shick, Pat (Sue) Shick; sisters, Shannon (Mike) Silva, Wendy (Brian) Bradley; 10 nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, September 16 from 1-5 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Sand Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Grand Rapids.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.