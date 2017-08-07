UPDATE: The two suspects, Jose Perez, 33, of Grand Rapids, and Victoria Groth, 29, of Grand Rapids, were arraigned Monday afternoon in front of Magistrate Eggleston in Montcalm County’s 64B District Court.

Perez was arraigned on eight counts: Serious injury to a police animal, a five-year felony; weapon, felon in possession; ammunition, felon in possession; carrying a concealed weapon; felonious assault; fleeing and eluding, 4th degree; resisting and obstructing; and felony firearm. Bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety. He previously served time for home invasion, safe breaking, and possessing a weapon while a prisoner. He was paroled in 2015.

Groth was arraigned on felony probation, detainer, Kent County; and two counts of resisting and obstructing. Her bond was set at $40,000 cash/surety. She was on probation for one count of larceny in a building, and one count of uttering and publishing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two suspects will be arraigned on several felony charges Monday afternoon related to a drive by shooting in Howard City over the weekend.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, they were called to the scene on Howard City/Edmore Rd in Reynolds Township about 3:50 a.m. Sunday morning, August 6. While police were there, the victim was receiving text messages from the suspect. They determined the suspect was at a gas station in Howard City.

Troopers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled. The pursuit ended a few miles away behind a residence, where two suspects fled into a wooded area. A Michigan State Police K9 was brought in and tracked down the suspects. One of the suspects attempted to stab the K9 with a pocketknife and was tased by police. He was then taken into custody.

The K9 received a small cut from the knife, and he is currently in MSU’s animal hospital. He is expected to be released sometime in the next day or two.

Troopers recovered what they believe is the original firearm used in the shooting. The serial number had been removed.

The two suspects were lodged in the Montcalm County jail on several felony charges and will be arraigned at 2 p.m. Monday. Police will release the names of the suspects at that time.

The shooting is still under investigation.