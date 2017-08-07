The Newaygo County Sheriff Department is investigating a body found in the woods over the weekend as a homicide.

According to police, they received a call at about 6:06 p.m. Saturday, August 5, about a possible body located in the woods of the Crystal Trails area between 20th and 28th Streets, in Sherman Township (between Fremont and White Cloud). The victim, a black male, was found deceased.

Police believe he was the victim of a homicide.

They are asking anyone who currently has trail cameras in the Crystal Trails area for footage between Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5.

They are also asking for help in locating a white 2007 Chevy Tahoe, with tinted windows, with license plate number HAYMER3.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 231-689-5288. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.