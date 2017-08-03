We asked our readers on Facebook to tell us how they celebrated the Fourth of July. Shannon Maurer said they took the Post with them to celebrate the holiday! “We are enjoying our holiday on the Beartooth Highway and we brought the Post with us,” she wrote. “It is in Montana and Wyoming.”

According to Wikipedia, the Beartooth Highway is an All-American Road on a section of U.S. Route 212 in Montana and Wyoming between Red Lodge and the Northeast entrance of Yellowstone National Park, passing over the Beartooth Pass at 10,947 feet above sea level.

Thanks so much, Shannon, for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!